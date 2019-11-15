By: Editorial Team

Published November 15, 2019, in Entertainment

TOP quality opera is heading to Woking as The Glyndebourne Tour makes its way to the New Victoria Theatre at the end of this month.

There will be three productions on the Woking stage – Verdi’s Rigoletto, Handel’s Rinaldo and, for the first time, a one-off Glyndebourne Chorus Christmas Concert.

Rigoletto Glyndebourne Tour 2019

Glyndebourne prides itself on developing artistic talent, and many names who started their careers in the tour have gone on to international acclaim, including Robin Ticciati, Gerald Finley, Emma Bell, Alfie Boe, Roberto Alagna, Edward Gardner and Kate Royal. The audience can expect stars of the future in these latest shows.

Glyndebourne’s first-ever production of Verdi’s classic Rigoletto, directed by Christiane Lutz, will feature Georgian baritone Nikoloz Lagvilava as the titular jester, with prize-winning South African soprano Vuvu Mpofu as his daughter, Gilda.

Robert Carsen’s witty production of Rinaldo moves Handel’s setting from the Crusades to a Harry Potter/St Trinian’s-style school, with a cast including Jake Arditti and Anna Devin as the thwarted lovers and Glyndebourne Opera Cup runner-up Jacquelyn Stucker as scheming sorceress Armida.

For the first time this year, the company will tour the Glyndebourne Chorus Christmas Concert, a special festive evening of opera highlights and yuletide classics for all the family, showcasing the Glyndebourne Chorus and Glyndebourne Tour Orchestra.

Rigoletto will be at the New Victoria Theatre on Wednesday 27 November and Saturday 30 November, Rinaldo will be on Friday 29 November and the Chorus Christmas Concert will be on Thursday 28 November.