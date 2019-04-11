By: Editorial Team

Published April 11, 2019, in Headlines

BYFLEET Cricket Club had help preparing its ground for the forthcoming season after being chosen as the Surrey Showcase Club for the 2019 NatWest CricketForce initiative.

Last Friday, up to 80 volunteers from the ECB, Surrey County Cricket Club and the Byfleet club completed a series of projects, including finishing touches to the new clubhouse, which was officially opened in the evening by England and Surrey fast bowler, Jade Dernbach, who lives nearby.

Matthew Clough is presented with a signed England team bat by Paul Taylor of the Surrey Cricket Foundation for being the hardest worker during the NatWest CricketForce day.

Jade’s England and Surrey team-mate Jason Roy and Tom Harrison, the ECB chief executive, also visited during the day.

The clubhouse, which was nearly 40 years old, has been extensively refurbished with £90,00 raised by club members and £10,000 from the Surrey Cricket Foundation.

The official opening was attended by more than 100 people from across the cricket world, the Woking and county council.

“The whole day was an outstanding success, extremely well supported and massively exceeded our expectations,” said club president Bernie Dodwell.

