By: Editorial Team

Published February 25, 2019, in Other News

THE Shah Jahan Mosque is holding its annual open day on Sunday 3 March.

The event, from noon to 3pm will include exhibitions on the history of the first purpose-build mosque in Britain, displays explaining Islam and a question and answer session at 1.45pm.

Shan Jahan Mosque

Visitors will be able to see worshippers in prayer at 1.30pm and take part in guided tours of the mosque.

Refreshments will be served and there will be a gift stall and children’s play area.

The initiative is part of the nation-wide Visit My Mosque event.

For more information, call 07928 539061 or email office@shahjahanmosque.org.uk.