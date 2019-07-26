By: Editorial Team

in Other News

THE flumes at Woking Pool in the Park have been replaced by two new ones with a The War of the Worlds theme.

The £1 million features, built by the pool operator Freedom Leisure in partnership with Woking Borough Council, open on Saturday 27 July with an official launch, including a competition for a family to win free swimming for the summer holidays.

New flumes The Martian and The Time Traveller are set to officially open tomorrow

The original flumes were installed in the early 1990s and have been replaced by The Martian, designed for younger children and The Time Traveller, which has brightly coloured stripes and is a faster, more exciting ride.

Steve May, Freedom Leisure contract manager, said: “We are very aware of how loved these flumes are by local children and are therefore delighted to be not only bringing them back into full working order, but also in time for the school holidays.

“They look great and the Time Traveller is particularly thrilling. Both start inside but take riders outside the pool hall building but end back in the building.”

