Published November 8, 2019, in Entertainment

Historical figures and events are about to come alive on stage in Woking – and it’ going to be truly horrible.

Using actors and 3D special effects, Horrible Histories are bring two shows to the New Victoria Theatre from Wednesday 20 November until Saturday 23 November.

TERRIBLE TUDORS – Anne Boleyn is about to lose her head in Horrible Histories

Awful Egyptians will tell all about the fascinating Pharaohs, the power of the pyramids, along with the foul facts of death and decay with the meanest mummies.

Or you could opt for the Terrible Tudors and find out about the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth, as well as hear the legends (and the lies!) about the torturing Tudors. Henry’s headless wives, his punch-up with the Pope, Bloody Mary and the Spanish Armada sailing into the audience are all included. It’s history with the horrible bits left in…