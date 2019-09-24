By: Editorial Team

THE environmental credentials of Pennypot Day Nursery in Chobham have achieved a deeper shade of green through its success in an international schools scheme.

The nursery has achieved the Green Flag award for environmental awareness and conservation, in an initiative that involves millions of children across 64 countries.

Pennypot staff and children celebrate their success in the global Eco-schools programme

The day nursery in Pennypot Lane is powered by “green” electricity and sends zero waste to landfill.

Nursery manager Carol McDonough said the award was the result of years of continuous dedication by staff and children working together in the global Eco-schools programme.

“We are absolutely delighted to have won this award,” added Carol. “Respecting and caring for the planet is an important lesson which we believe will stand the children in good stead for life.

“The fact that our children understand the importance of protecting the environment is brilliant and should be celebrated.”

