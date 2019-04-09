By: Editorial Team

Published April 9, 2019, in Other News

A TEAM from Pennypot Day Nursery in Chobham “slept rough” recently to help raise about £30,000 for Mind, the leading mental health charity in England and Wales.

Vicky Chinnapen and Carol McDonough from Pennypot Day Nursery preparing to sleep rough in a charity fund-raiser

Their employee-owned company, Childbase Partnership, which has 43 day nurseries in the South of England, donated a further £1,680 to Shelter, the charity for the homeless. The figure represents £10 for each person taking part in the fifth annual fundraising event.

Emerging from sleeping bags on flattened cardboard boxes, the team of eight fund-raisers from the day nursery in Pennypot Lane said spirits remained high despite the cold and rain.

“To be in a position to help two great causes is a great motivator,” Carol McDonough, the nursery manager, said.

“One cold, uncomfortable night is nothing really when you consider what these charities can do with the money and that we are all going home to safe, dry and comfortable beds.”

Vicky Chinnapen, the area manager, said: “Taking part in this event really changes the way you think about homelessness. How people do this every single night, in all weathers, and without an end in sight, is impossible to imagine.”

The team joined nearly 170 colleagues from sister day nurseries in the South of England for the event.

Mind, which offers specialised services, advice and support to those living with a mental health problem, was chosen in a company-wide vote as the focus for a year-long fund-raising campaign in each of the Childbase Partnership day nurseries and head office.

Last year’s drive raised a record £133,000 for Alzheimer’s Society.