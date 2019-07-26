By: Editorial Team

Published July 26, 2019, in Entertainment

THE Barricade Boys will bring the songs of the West End to Surrey tomorrow night (Friday) – as they lower the curtain on this year’s Guildford Fringe Festival.

Named after their starring roles in Les Miserables, the current line-up is Scott Garnham (Nativity! The Musical, Billy Elliot The Musical, Made in Dagenham), Simon Schofield (title role in Oliver! London Palladium, Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Sound of Music, Doctor Doolitle), Dougie Carter (Sunset Boulevard, La Cage aux Folles) and Kieran Brown (Wicked, Love Never Dies).

CREATING THEIR OWN FUN – The Barricade Boys are the final act in the 2019 Guildford Fringe Festival

The Barricade Boys also promise powerful ballads and operatic arias plus pop, rock and swing – all given a different twist.

“Well naturally we sing all the classic Les Misérablessongs which everyone loves and enjoys but we do them slightly differently, with our unique four-part arrangements,” explains Scott.

“However, we don’t only perform Les Misérablesand musical theatre songs – we actually have a lot of variety in the show. We sing songs from all genres from rock ’n’ roll to pop. We’ve tried to create a really fun show with a special atmosphere – so if you feel like singing or dancing in the aisles you can, or you can just sit back and enjoy.

“It’s not every night that you can watch a show which goes from Bohemian Rhapsody to Frankie Valli plus our unique arrangements of those Les Mis classics.”

You can sure the foursome have the ability to pull off this feat.

“We’ve appeared in the West End to 2,000 people, we’ve appeared at The Other Palace to 200 people and we’ve appeared at West End LIVE to 20,000 people so we’re pretty good at always adapting and creating a version of our show that can be enjoyed no matter where you see it,” he adds. “Guildford will be a very special night as we’ve got a live band on stage with us and a local choir.”

Scott formed The Barricade Boys with Simon three years ago and the show was a success from the start.

“The themes and songs from Les Misérablesare timeless and they certainly unite us all as a group but I think ultimately the key to the success of the group has been the fact we’ve always produced a show we’d want to watch,” he explains.

“We perform songs we like singing, we have a lot of fun, we don’t take ourselves too seriously but make sure the sound we create is truly magical. That seems to come across in the audience and as long as people keep coming to see us perform, we’ll keep performing the show we love.”

And he says coming to Surrey is always special – even after the West End and Broadways.

“We closed Guildford Fringe Festival last year and the atmosphere was electric,” says Scott. “When they asked to do it again this year we absolutely jumped at the chance. This has been an exciting year for us with a 34-date UK tour and a tour of the US but we can honestly say this is a show we’re really excited about.”

The Barricade Boys perform at G Live, Guildford, Friday 26th July 2019