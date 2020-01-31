By: Editorial Team

Published January 31, 2020, in Headlines

ASHFORD and St Peter’s Hospitals are continuing to restrict visiting to patients, as the hospital trust seeks to prevent a norovirus outbreak from spreading.

With 23 patients being treated for the virus, the majority of which are at St Peter’s in Chertsey, visiting to all inpatient areas is restricted to “exceptional circumstances”.

“Exceptions include visitors to patients at the end of their life, patients in intensive care, babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, children in paediatrics and partners to the maternity unit,” said the trust. “In these incidences we ask that only two visitors attend at any time and no children or babies attend.

Warnings have been placed around the hospital telling visitors and staff to take extra precautions to ensure their safety

“We have set up a hotline via the Patient Advice and Liaison Service, manned from 8am to 8pm, on 01932 723553 to provide advice and guidance to members of the public about visiting and for those seeking updates on their loved ones who are inpatients.

“We would like to thank all patients and visitors for their support, patience and co-operation. We appreciate these restrictions and measures will cause concern, but our focus is to maintain patient safety and prevent further spread of infection.”

The restrictions, in place since noon on Tuesday, will remain in place until Monday 3 February. Updates will be posted on the Ashford and St Peter’s Hospital website at http://www.ashfordstpeters.nhs.uk.