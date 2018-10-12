By: Editorial Team

Published October 12, 2018, in Other News

THE New Victoria Theatre has been turned pink and blue in Woking this week to show support for Baby Loss Awareness Week 2018.

Alongside other buildings in the town, the New Victoria Theatre is proud to be sporting a pink and blue hue to help spark conversations about baby loss and child bereavement in Woking.

Simon Thomsett, Theatre Director said “We are proud to support this extremely important initiative and to do our bit to raise awareness around an issue that is rarely discussed but immensely important to so many people.”

The annual awareness week, now in its 16th year, is an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and friends, to commemorate babies’ lives and break the silence around pregnancy and baby loss in the UK.

All the buildings and landmarks turning pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Week 2018 will be featured on the interactive map and the Facebook album. Anyone can share their photos of the New Victoria Theatre on social media tagged #BLAW2018.

Dr Clea Harmer, Chief Executive of Sands (stillbirth and neonatal death charity), said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is a unique opportunity for parents to commemorate their babies who died, and I hope bereaved families in Woking seeing the New Victoria Theatre lit up pink and blue will feel less isolated and alone in their grief.

“Pregnancy loss or the death of a baby is a tragedy that affects thousands of people every year. It is devastating for parents and families and it’s vital they get the bereavement support and care they need, for as long as they need it.”

For further information about Baby Loss Awareness Week visit:

www.babyloss-awareness.org