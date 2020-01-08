New talent kicks off 2020 at Boileroom

Published January 8, 2020, in Entertainment

NEW musical talent is being showcased at Guildford’s Boileroom to kick off 2020 under the banner Fresh Faces.

Singer/songwriter Joss Mogli will open the season at the Boileroom on Friday 10 January

The season opens this Friday, 10 January, with Joss Mogli, a songwriter whose sound is infused with the likes of Courtney Barnett, The Black Keys and Lou Reed.

Other Fresh Faces gigs include Surrey theatrical prog-rockers In Albion (Saturday 11 Jan), self-confessed weirdos Pinc Wafer (Monday 13 Jan), Swindon skate punks Drag Me Down (Wednesday 15 Jan), and folk pop band The Chocolas (Friday 17 Jan).

