NEW musical talent is being showcased at Guildford’s Boileroom to kick off 2020 under the banner Fresh Faces.
The season opens this Friday, 10 January, with Joss Mogli, a songwriter whose sound is infused with the likes of Courtney Barnett, The Black Keys and Lou Reed.
Other Fresh Faces gigs include Surrey theatrical prog-rockers In Albion (Saturday 11 Jan), self-confessed weirdos Pinc Wafer (Monday 13 Jan), Swindon skate punks Drag Me Down (Wednesday 15 Jan), and folk pop band The Chocolas (Friday 17 Jan).
