By: Editorial Team

Published January 8, 2020, in Entertainment

NEW musical talent is being showcased at Guildford’s Boileroom to kick off 2020 under the banner Fresh Faces.

Singer/songwriter Joss Mogli will open the season at the Boileroom on Friday 10 January

The season opens this Friday, 10 January, with Joss Mogli, a songwriter whose sound is infused with the likes of Courtney Barnett, The Black Keys and Lou Reed.

Other Fresh Faces gigs include Surrey theatrical prog-rockers In Albion (Saturday 11 Jan), self-confessed weirdos Pinc Wafer (Monday 13 Jan), Swindon skate punks Drag Me Down (Wednesday 15 Jan), and folk pop band The Chocolas (Friday 17 Jan).