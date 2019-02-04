By: Barry Rutter

Published February 4, 2019, in Entertainment

A NEW adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s second Sherlock Holmes novel, The Sign of Four, comes to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from Tuesday 5 February to Saturday 9 February.

When Mary Morstan arrives at 221B Baker Street to request help following the mysterious disappearance of her father, Sherlock Holmes and his companion Dr Watson are plunged into a murky world of deception and trickery, as they attempt to unravel a complex plot involving murder, corruption and stolen jewels.

Luke Barton stars as Holmes with Joseph Derrington as Dr John Watson and they will be joined by Zach Lee as Jonathan Small, Stephanie Rutherford as Mary Morstan, Christopher Glover as Dost Akbar and Ru Hamilton as Thaddeus Sholto.

Director Nick Lane says: “I don’t think I know anyone over the age of ten who doesn’t know at least the name Sherlock Holmes. He is part of the literary fabric of this country, hugely popular and hugely adaptable, and his cases with Watson are a blueprint for so many crime novels, films, TV shows and theatre.

“We have approached this adaptation in a stylised way which will appeal to avid fans of the novel as well as those who simply want to come to the theatre and enjoy a rattling good crime story.”