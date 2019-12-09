By: Editorial Team

THE new Pyrford Golf Club captain has begun his year by raising nearly £1,000 for the Shooting Star Children’s Hospice.

Paul Stewart, who lives in Ottershaw and was a sports journalist with the News & Mail, began his year as captain with a Drive-In team event in which he had to hit a ceremonial tee shot with the other players guessing where it would land.

TEE TIME – Paul Stewart, second left, at the Captain’s Drive-In event at Pyrford Golf Club with, from left, Simon Mallock, Peter Smart and Ross Biddiscombe, a golf author who later gave a talk.

Paul, who reports on American sports in his spare time from his job at IBM, chose the course’s 180-yard par-3 10th hole and hit his shot near the green.

“I didn’t find any of the water hazards that make Pyrford so famous,” he said.

The Drive-In featured 72 players, followed by a talk by golf author Ross Biddiscombe, who recounted stories from covering many Ryder Cups.

Paul has a six handicap and has been playing at Pyrford since 2007. He plays nearly 200 rounds a year, with weekends supplemented by early morning rounds in the summer.

He also played 14 seasons in the British Baseball League, finishing his career as player-manager of the Guildford Mavericks.

