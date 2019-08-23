By: Editorial Team

Published August 23, 2019, in Headlines

A NEW McDonald’s restaurant and drive-through takeaway next to the Morrisons supermarket off Goldsworth Road in Woking has been officially opened, creating 130 jobs.

The fast-food outlet includes table service as well as “click and collect” via the McDonald’s app.

Staff members Bilal, Anna and Hajni

A spokesman for the chain said that table service was becoming more popular with diners and would spread across the restaurants this year.

The new restaurant is owned and operated by Renato Raho, who is also the franchisee for the two other McDonald’s branches in the town.

Renato Raho shows Cllr Hussain the kitchens

It was declared open on Wednesday last week by the Deputy mayor of Woking, Cllr Saj Hussain, who cut a yellow ribbon at the entrance.

The Goldsworth Road outlet is open on Monday to Saturday from 6am to 11pm and on Sunday from 8am to 10pm, with seating for 180 people. The company applied to be open 24 hours a day, but this plan was curbed by Woking Borough Council.

There will be a grand public opening on Saturday 31 August, with activities such as face-painting and balloon modelling. Work is still available at the Goldsworth Road outlet – visit https://people.mcdonalds.co.uk/job-search.

