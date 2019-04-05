By: Editorial Team

Published April 5, 2019, in Woking Business

THERE’s no stopping Liane Jackson, who set up her own franchise as a Daisy First Aid Trainer less than a year ago and came away from a national business ceremony with a Highly Commended award.

“It was very exciting,” said Liane, a 55-year-old Woking grandmother, having made it through to the finals of The Family Network Recognition National Business Awards to receive a Highly Commended in the New Business of the Year category.



Liane at the awards ceremony on London

“Being a grandma to a gorgeous three-year-old, I wanted to bring paediatric first aid training to as many parents and also grandparents as possible.”

Daisy First Aid CEO Jenni Dunman said: “Liane has shone so brightly since joining Daisy First Aid, she is a fantastic trainer with such incredible feedback.

“She has had to learn so many new business skills but has done this with enthusiasm and confidence. I am so impressed with the way Liane has grown her business from a seed. She has become a popular member of her local community and is a true delight to be around.”

For Liane, Daisy First has been “some of the best training I’ve done in my life”. She is currently working for her Level 3 Education and Training certificate which will enable her to train teachers and school classes: “I am passionate about providing all parents with lifesaving first aid skills so that they feel prepared in an emergency.”

A qualified paediatric instructor and registered nurse with 25 years nursing experience, she worked in intensive care in several London hospitals as well as St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey for many years. She also worked as a school nurse with children with severe disabilities and as a genetic counsellor working with families affected by genetic diseases before leaving the NHS to work for Virgin Airlines as a cabin crew first aider on long haul flights.