By: Editorial Team

Published March 8, 2019, in Entertainment

Oxford-based electronic outfit Low Island are back with In Person, their first new music for 2019, and will kick off the tour to promote it in Surrey next week.

Singer Jamie Jay says: “In Person is about sustaining relationships in a digital age. It’s never been easier to feel in constant contact with everyone, when actually you’re slowly drifting apart.

“This song marks a big turning point for us musically, as we’re committing much more to our love of electronic dance music, so much so that we’ve just spent all our money on synths and other crazy machinery for our live tour in March.

“This song has also settled a long-standing band argument – is it OK to have a cowbell…yes, always.”

Low Island start their tour at the Boilerooom in Guildford on Friday 15 March.