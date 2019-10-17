By: Editorial Team

A COFFEE shop that combines a wide range of snacks with hot and cold drinks has opened in Woking town centre.

Black and White has taken the site previously occupied by Café Americano, later renamed Santa fe, in Middle Walk.

Carl Whiting-Gorley, the owner of Black and White, has been in catering since he was 16 and considered opening a coffee shop in Guildford before choosing the Woking site.

Carl said the café catered for all dietary requirements and doesn’t charge extra for non-dairy milk.

He said the site was ideal for passing trade, especially commuters going to and from the railway station.

