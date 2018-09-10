By: Editorial Team

Published September 10, 2018, in Other News

THE two sides of a community nature reserve are safely linked again with the opening of a new footbridge.

An improved version of a bridge built 22 years ago in the Fox Corner Wildlife Area was officially launched on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Named the New Winter Bridge, it spans the Hodge Brook, which divides the 14-acre reserve on the Pirbright-Worplesdon border.

The original bridge was built by the late Roy Johnson, a local resident who was one of the founding members of the association which created the wildlife area.

