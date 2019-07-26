By: Vicky

Published July 26, 2019, in Woking Business

SURVEYOR Claudia Harley has joined the Vail Williams team at their Woking office.

She has joined the firm’s acquisitions and disposal team as Surveyor (Level2) from Lewis & Co in south west London, where she worked for two years as a graduate surveyor.



Claudia Harley, front right, has joined property consultants Vail Williams LLP at their office in Woking. Also pictured are (back left-right) Matt Clarke, partner, Geoff Fallon, regional managing partner for Surrey and Kevin Cook, partner and member of the executive board, together with recent promotee, Elliot McNish, front left.

Her role in Woking will see her work alongside partners Matt Clarke and Steve New, advising occupiers, landlords, developers and investors on the acquisition and disposal of commercial property.

“Her appointment marks the start of an exciting period for us, as we seek to grow our multi-disciplinary team in response to our increasing client base in Surrey,” said Geoff Fallon, Vail Williams’ regional managing partner for Surrey.

“The knowledge she brings of the south west London property market will complement our own, and the extra resource she brings will ensure we are well placed to take advantage of growth trail.”

Claudia is experienced in the letting and sale of office, retail and industrial properties, with particular knowledge of the south west London market where she was involved in the acquisition of a large owner-occupied office in Twickenham and achieved the highest rental figure ever in the Wimbledon Village office market.

“Vail Williams has a high calibre client base, strong ambitions and a clear direction of travel. This together with their culture and values, made it a very attractive opportunity,” she said.