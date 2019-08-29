By: Editorial Team

Published August 29, 2019, in Other News

VISITORS to the Woking Food and Drink Festival can enhance their experience by downloading a free app.

The app is available from the App Store or Google Play for the event, which runs from tomorrow, (Friday) until Sunday. It will be the festival’s seventh consecutive year.

Jubilee Square teems with foodie festival-goers at last year’s Food Festival

New for this year, the app can be used to see what talks and demonstrations are about to start, to beat the crowds with a festival map, filter and select stallholder information, and have fun using the device to hunt down the town’s hidden treasures.

The app has been developed by Aligned Assets, a Sheerwater-based business and leading provider of address management and augmented reality (AR) solutions.

Co-owner and managing director of Aligned Assets, Andy Hird, said: “Apps drive deeper engagement with events because they help users to find the content that interests them more easily, enabling them to see and do more while they’re there.

“It also shows a map of the festival, for easy navigation. Fans of Pokemon Go and other location-based games will love the AR treasure hunt we’ve created to inject a bit of fun while encouraging people to visit all corners of the festival.”

For more information about the festival, please visit www.wokingfoodfest.co.uk

