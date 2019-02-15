By: Editorial Team

Published February 15, 2019, in Headlines

NEW members of Woking’s Street Angels have been welcomed into the team.

Providing a friendly late-night presence on town centre streets, the volunteers help make sure a big night out doesn’t end badly for weekend revellers.

WELCOME SUPPORT: Street Angel members with Mayor and Mayoress of Woking

“Our angels also go above and beyond to ensure vulnerable people are kept safe whether they’re vulnerable because of their age, because they’re sleeping on streets or because they have partied a little too hard,” said Street Angel co-ordinator Lucy Chester.

“This can include anything from providing a hot cup of coffee, a listening ear, sitting with someone until they are sober enough to take a taxi home, helping to locate lost items, waiting with someone for an ambulance to arrive and generally being eyes and ears on the streets to watch over those in need.”

The newest recruits to complete their training joined other members of the team for a special commissioning service at Emmanuel Church in Mayford, attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Woking.

For information about becoming a Woking Street Angel, contact Lucy at wokingstreetangels@gmail.com or visit the website www.wokingstreetangels.org.uk

For the full story get the 14 February edition of the News & Mail