By: Editorial Team

Published June 27, 2019, in Other News

WOKING College Theatre Company have won the English Final of the All England Theatre Festival with their production of Education, Education, Education by the Wardrobe Ensemble.

Woking College Theatre Company celebrate with a variety of awards won for their performance.

They will now go on to represent England at the British Final in Harrogate on 5 July, competing against teams from Wales, Scotland and Ireland. They will be the only youth group in the competition.

At the English Final, held at the Norden Farm Arts Centre in Maidenhead earlier this month, the company competed against the winners from the Western, Central and Northern Regions.

Adjudicators have praised the discipline, teamwork, high energy and physical skills of the young performers as well as the vision and creativity of the direction.

The company has won through to the English Final in previous years, but this is the first year they have reached the British Final.

