Published September 4, 2018, in Entertainment

AFTER starring in the Nashville in Concert Farewell tour, Clare Bowen is coming to Guildford’s G Live on Monday 10 September.

Years before landing the role of Scarlett O’Connor on the TV series Nashville and launching her career as a singer-songwriter, Clare Bowen grew up in rural Australia, miles from the nearest city, writing down everything she felt, heard, saw and dreamed.

Bowen heard her first broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry on the wireless in her grandad’s kitchen. He was not to know she’d eventually duet with such heavyweights like Zac Brown and Vince Gill, recording songs with Grammy-winning producers like T Bone Burnett and Buddy Miller, or tour the world with Nashville.