November 28, 2019

THE Woking Music Festival concluded last Saturday after three weeks of events at the HG Wells Centre, Christ Church and St Andrew’s Church in Goldsworth Park.

More than 900 people of all ages performed, with over 90 trophies to be won in 200 classes featuring piano, instrumental, choral, vocal and speech and drama.

IN TUNE – the West Byfleet Junior School Choir reach for the high notes

Richard Deering, an adjudicator, said: “Music Festivals provide an important platform for all ages of performer to acquire valuable life skills and self-esteem. Woking Music Festival provides a perfect venue, with a good piano and a supportive and encouraging audience.

COMMITMENT – one young singer gives it his all, oblivious to his misbehaving bow-tie

“Listening to others perform is also of great value in terms of personal development. The standard of playing by the young performers was particularly impressive.”

The Festival was a tribute to Sandra Bedford, the chairman, who died last month after a short illness. Sandra had been involved for 30 years and worked tirelessly to ensure its continuing success. She will be sorely missed by the committee, volunteers and all those associated with the Festival.

A selection of the most talented young performers between the ages of 14 and 20 will compete for the Woking Young Musician of the Year Award on Saturday 1 February next year at Christ Church, Woking.

For more information, please visit wokingmusicfestival.org.uk

