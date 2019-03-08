SADS (Send Amateur Dramatic Society) are hoping the popularity of the murder mystery combined with humour will continue for a while.
Their latest production, Over My Dead Body by Pat Baker, is a great example and will be performed in an evening of one act plays at the Lancaster Hall, Send, from Thursday (14 March) to Saturday 16 March.
Director, Karen Woodland says: “It’s set in the 1920s and so is full of hilarious characters from the lord of the manor to the butler. Moreover, as with all murder mysteries, it has a twist in the tail.”
Over My Dead Body will be performed alongside Bride Before a Fall by Robert Scott. The show starts at 7.30, tickets are available from 07542 107815.
