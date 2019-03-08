By: Editorial Team

Published March 8, 2019, in Entertainment

SADS (Send Amateur Dramatic Society) are hoping the popularity of the murder mystery combined with humour will continue for a while.

Their latest production, Over My Dead Body by Pat Baker, is a great example and will be performed in an evening of one act plays at the Lancaster Hall, Send, from Thursday (14 March) to Saturday 16 March.

Emily Wright, Greg Freeman and Brian Higgs

Director, Karen Woodland says: “It’s set in the 1920s and so is full of hilarious characters from the lord of the manor to the butler. Moreover, as with all murder mysteries, it has a twist in the tail.”

Over My Dead Body will be performed alongside Bride Before a Fall by Robert Scott. The show starts at 7.30, tickets are available from 07542 107815.