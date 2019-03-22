By: Editorial Team

Published March 22, 2019, in Entertainment

NOW in its 18th year of touring, The Greatest Hits of Motown – How Sweet It Is returns to Woking on Sunday 31 March for a feel-good night of musical Motown magic at the New Victoria Theatre.

This live show combines Motown hits with slick choreography, so audiences could find themselves Dancing on the Ceiling with songs from artistes such as Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers, Edwin Starr and many more.