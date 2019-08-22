By: Editorial Team

Published August 22, 2019, in Other News

A “HAPPENING”, in the middle of Woking brought the 60s back to life on Tuesday 20 August as shoppers were treated to a glimpse of the stars from Motown The Musical, hours before it was due to open at the New Victoria Theatre.

The singers playing The Supremes in Motown the Musical appear in Woking Town centre alongside a 1960s Ford Mustang

The three singers who take on the roles of The Supremes appeared in Jubilee Square in full costume alongside a genuine 1960s Ford Mustang, provided by the Surrey Classic Vehicle Club, as the Woking theatre prepares to host the show until Saturday 24 August, fresh from its recent West End run.

Motown The Musical tells the story behind Motown Records, this year celebrating its 60th Anniversary, and how the label became legendary in music history.

Bookings can be made at the Box Office on 0844 871 7645 (Fees apply. Calls cost up to 7p per minute, plus your phone company’s access charge), or for groups bookings on 0333 009 5386 or online at www.atgtickets/woking (fees apply).

