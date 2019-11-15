By: Editorial Team

Published November 15, 2019, in Headlines

MORE licensed premises have achieved the gold standard in Woking’s Best Bar None 2019.

The Junction Tap and The Slug and Lettuce, both in the town centre, and The Inn at Maybury have been assessed and received gold accreditation, along with Indian restaurant Chennai Dosa Artisanz and Las Iguanas restaurant and bar. They join The Garibaldi in Knaphill and The Cricketers in Horsell as rated at the scheme’s highest level.

The team at Las Iguanas restaurant and bar pose with their Best Bar None Gold certification

Daniel Roberts, general manager at The Inn at Maybury, said: “It’s amazing. We were gold last year so I suppose I’d have been disappointed if we hadn’t got it again, but some of the criteria had changed so we couldn’t be sure.

“It reflects well on the staff, who put in long hours and go through some hard days, and this really motivates them.

“It all helps the business. There are a lot of pubs in and around Woking and not that many gold awards, so it’s great to be part of that elite group.”