By: Editorial Team

Published November 9, 2018, in Other News

TRUDI Fletcher is on a mission to raise more than a tonne of products for Woking Foodbank by Christmas.

She rallied the community to donate that amount in 2017 and is determined to collect even more stock for the charity’s shelves this year.

Trudi, of Connaught Crescent, Brookwood, is stepping up her efforts to get the village involved in her festive campaign in support of people in crisis.

“It was a massive community effort last year and I’m aiming to do even better this year,” she told the News & Mail. “I particularly want to get young people involved and am already getting a lot of help from young people in collecting donations.”

This year, she will be raising her profile on the streets by collecting supplies in a Santa’s sleigh based on a trolley donated by Homebase at Knaphill.

“The trolley was kindly transformed by Phil Bayliss, of PA Bayliss Carpentry in the village,” said Trudi. “He’s done a magnificent job.”

She has also had valuable support from the Co-op store at St John’s, which donated 1,000 carrier bags to be used to distribute food to the individuals and families supported by Woking Foodbank.

Trudi and helpers will be collecting around the area in the lead-up to Christmas. Donations can also be left at Brookwood Club and at the post office counter in Bakers Dozen, both in Connaught Road, Brookwood.

To join Trudi’s campaign, contact her on trudifletcher@rocketmail.com.

For the full story, see the 8 November edition of the News & Mail