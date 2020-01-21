By: Editorial Team

Published January 21, 2020, in Entertainment

IF YOU ever wondered what Milton Jones was up to before he started appearing on TV’s Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo and various shows on Radio 4, the Surrey-born comic is about to tell all.

Milton Jones is to reveal the truth about his past when he comes to the New Victoria Theatre. Picture by Steve Ullathorne

In his new show called Milton: Impossible he reveals the truth about being an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on TV comedy shows.

But Milton also claims this is a love story with the twist, or at least a really bad sprain.

His style of humour is based on one-liners and puns delivered in a deadpan and slightly neurotic style, and he won the Perrier comedy award for best newcomer in 1996

You can find out if his show is just gloriously daft nonsense or whether there’s a deeper meaning when he brings it to the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, this Sunday 26 January.