Published May 13, 2019, in Headlines

DRESS up for the 80s disco theme and “Let’s get physical” for Woking & Sam Beare Hospices’ Midnight Walk at 10pm on Friday 21 June.

But this eight-mile challenge for ladies is about more than just the way the charity works to care for its patients’ physical needs – it also enables the hospice’s staff and volunteers to ensure that many other important aspects of their wellbeing are met too.

EVERY STEP YOU TAKE – Being part of Woking & Sam Beare Hospices’ Midnight Walk on June 21 helps to raise vital funds for the charity. This year the walk has an 80s disco theme.

Funds raised by walkers help the charity’s counsellors to listen to patients and also to their family and carers, helping to explore and alleviate their worries.

Event sponsorship can directly help the hospice’s social worker Caroline Hodgson to offer advice on often complicated issues that may be concerning patients and their families, such as benefits and finances, as well as arranging important experiences.

Caroline said: “We’ve organised two weddings, one vow renewal and arranged for a patient to have a virtual reality experience. We will always try to go the extra mile, that’s what hospice care is about.

“If I can help a patient achieve their dreams, plan for the future, or be there for them at the end, then I’ve done my job.”

At a time when everything can feel confusing and overwhelming, the reassurance given by the CoSI team in people’s own homes overnight, matched with their nursing expertise, can reduce any stress caused by feeling responsible for a loved one’s medical needs, and enable families to be just that – family, not carers.

To support all these elements of the hospice’s care through your physical challenge, please register online for £15. Visit www.wsbhospices.co.uk/midnightwalk. Female walkers must be aged 11 and upwards.

The hospice would also welcome men and ladies as volunteers to help with marshalling or indoor duties on the walk. There are further volunteering opportunities throughout the year within Woking & Sam Beare Hospices.

Please contact Rachelle Barnett on 01483 742683 or r.barnett@wsbhospices.co.uk to find out more about joining the support team.

