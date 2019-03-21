By: Editorial Team

Published March 21, 2019, in Other News

THE annual Midnight Walk to raise funds for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices will have a 1980s theme this year.



Top row, from left; Ali Cole-Wilkin, Susie Roberts, Jane Freeland. Bottom row, from left; Ella Jackson, Beth Freeland and Megan Freeland.

The charity’s biggest annual fundraising event will include Susie Roberts and her Deans K-As Team who will be walking in memory of her husband Dean who was cared for by the hospice in 2016 before he died aged 54. He was the former chairman of Knaphill Athletic Football Club.

Susie said: “Deans K-As have taken part in the Midnight Walk in Deans memory every year since and we will continue to do so. Seeing all those people standing together makes me realise I’m not on my own. It’s such a fantastic event to be a part of.”

Jayne Cooper, the hospices CEO, said: “Last year we cared for over 2,000 patients, their carers and families across North West Surrey and the Midnight Walk raises the essential funds we need to continue this.”

The eight-mile Midnight Walk route starts and finishes at Woking Leisure Centre starting at 10pm on 21 June, and it is open to girls and woman aged 11 and over.

Registration is now open and if you sign up before 30 April you will enjoy the early bird entry of £15 per entrant. Walkers are encouraging all our walkers to dress in their best 1980’s gear and there will be prizes for the best dressed team and individuals. Walkers can also buy Midnight Walk T-shirts. The event is being sponsored by Trident Honda for the fourth year running and is supported by Freedom Leisure Centre.

FOR more information visit www.wsbhospices.co.uk/midnight or call 01483 881752.

