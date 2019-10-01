By: Editorial Team

Published October 1, 2019, in Other News

AROUND 30 McLaren employees have spent a day helping the Horsell Common Preservation Society maintain the land that borders the company’s main Woking site.

TEAM EFFORT – McLaren staff help to clear scrub during their day working on Horsell Common

Employees worked in teams alongside local residents to help to clear birch and pine scrub, to ensure the rich bio-diversity of the common’s flora and fauna was maintained.

The common includes protected areas that contain rare, ground-nesting birds which breed only in the special conditions provided by the heathlands.

Mandeep Dhatt, executive director of human resources at McLaren Automotive, said:

“The volunteers have demonstrated McLaren teamwork in action, not only among employees but working with our long-standing neighbours, the Horsell Common Preservation Society, who play such a vital role in the area.

“As a major local employer, McLaren is able to attract talent from all over the world to Woking and the attractiveness of our setting next to the common is certainly a key plus point for many.

“As employees regularly take time to walk and enjoy the area, it’s great to be able to give something back and help maintain the area for future generations.”

Paul Rimmer, the society’s estate manager, said the strong 20-year relationship with McLaren “has produced amazing public and wildlife benefits”.

