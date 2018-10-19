By: Vicky

Published October 19, 2018, in Other News

PRESTIGIOUS racing and sports car leaders, Woking-based McLaren, is changing gear to give its support to BBC Children in Need’s Rickshaw Challenge.

The company has used its vast automotive technology and research to build a rickshaw for The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge, now in its eighth year, which kicks off on November 9.

The ride by a group of seven young people covers more than 400 miles over eight days from Calais, 31 miles through the Channel Tunnel and across England and Wales towards the finish line at BBC Media City, Manchester.

The new design features a rapidly reconfigurable seating system, enabling a wider range of riders to take part, an innovative drivetrain system that improves reliability and integrated outrider braking mounts that improve safety.

