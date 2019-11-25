By: Editorial Team

Published November 25, 2019

THE Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks, declared the Eikon Hopes and Dreams Garden at Fullbrook School “most inspiring” on a recent visit.

Eikon, an award-winning charity, works with pupils who need additional learning support and a safe environment in which to thrive.

TEAM EFFORT – The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks, with (left to right) Becky Hughes, Eikon fundraising and community manager; Nigel Blair, trustee of Eikon; Lucia Amabile, Eikon youth specialist; and David Playfoot, student volunteer

As the mayor noted: “With help from youth workers and staff from RHS Wisley, the pupils have created the most wonderful space where they can reflect, sow seeds, grow plants, care for the land and learn new skills. I found it most inspiring.”

POSITIVE MESSAGE – A carved tree carrying the motto “Inspiring young people, transforming young lives”

Cllr Hunwicks met student volunteers David Playfoot and Jed Denny, who explained their role as volunteer youth leaders. Both are sixth-form pupils at the Addlestone school and have been supported by the Eikon programme.

David was asked how Eikon had helped him. “It was a huge support to me throughout school,” he said. “It was a place to go every lunchtime if I needed to talk to someone about the issues I was facing. I always knew someone would be there.”

Cllr Hunwicks was particularly taken with the Darkness into Light area. The first element is planted with dark plants and is under the shade of a tree, which then, through an archway of light, gives way to sunlight and brightly-coloured plants. It signifies how young people can walk out of the darkness and into the light if they face their feelings head on.

To find out more about Eikon’s work with young people in Surrey, or to donate, please visit www.eikon.org.uk/appeal

