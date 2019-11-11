By: Editorial Team

Published November 11, 2019, in Other News

NEW and improved facilities at Woking Community Hospital, including its expanded walk-in centre, were seen by the Mayor of Woking on Thursday last week.

Cllr Beryl Hunwicks was shown some of the innovative services being invested in by the hospital, which is run by CSH Surrey, an NHS community healthcare provider.

The mayor with CSH Surrey chief executive Steve Flanagan and CSH director of adult services Sarah Tomkins

She was shown around by Steve Flanagan, chief executive of CSH. The walk-in centre, which moved in August this year to more-spacious premises, with new equipment and a more comfortable, dementia-friendly waiting area.

Cllr Hunwicks also met representatives of the Friends of Woking Community Hospital, which contributed £4,725, including £2,000 donated by the Rotary Club of Woking, towards new seating for waiting patients.

Cllr Hunwicks commented: “I have been very impressed with the work that CSH Surrey is doing here in Woking. The hospital is a fabulous building and the facilities I’ve seen today are extraordinary. The staff are so welcoming and caring.”

For the full story get the 7 November edition of the News & Mail