By: Editorial Team

Published May 10, 2019, in Headlines

LOCAL heroes among Woking’s community were celebrated at the Mayor’s Civic Reception recently.

The event was held at the HG Wells Conference and Events Centre, where the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Will Forster, announced Woking’s Eminent Citizen for 2019 and the winners of this year’s Young People’s Civic Award Scheme.

Award winners Kye Jarred, Jaylen Simons and Grace Campbell receive their awards from the Mayor

Liz Pocknell was presented with the Eminent Citizen award in recognition for her outstanding contribution to Guiding and Scouting across the borough.

Woking District has enjoyed many notable achievements since Liz was appointed District Commissioner, including Jamborees in Sweden and Japan, creating a Special Needs Unit and now boasts 1,200 young people and 350 leaders.

The Young People’s Civic Award Scheme aims to reward young people who make an outstanding contribution to the community whose work or achievements may not normally be recognised. The judging panel included representatives from Woking Borough Council, Woking Youth Council, Surrey Police, Sport Woking, and the voluntary sector.

Kye Jarred received the Outstanding Contribution to the Community award for his work raising money in support of Woking-based charity, York Road Project, supporting people who are facing or experiencing homelessness in the community.

Among other achievements, he created “Mission Kyndness” in order to continue his fundraising for the charity and increase awareness. Kye raised £500 to buy 100 £5 Greggs vouchers so that people on the streets could buy a cup of coffee and something to eat.

Eminent Citizen Liz Poknell is presented her award

Jaylen Simons received the Outstanding Achievement award. Jaylen attends Woking College and is an outstanding student who has balanced her study and incredible academic achievement alongside community work and her support for the College’s Student Union.

Jaylen has given up a great deal of her time to tutor a Syrian refugee, teaching English as a foreign language and helping her student both academically and aiding her assimilation into British life. Demonstrating her patience and understanding, she has helped her student to read and write in English – and also how to use slang and send text messages.

A highly motivated, dedicated and enthusiastic student, Jaylen is also in the process of completing her Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award.

“It was an honour to present awards to these exemplary members of our community, who have consistently gone above and beyond what is expected of them in their school, work or private lives, to help others overcome adversity. They are a true inspiration to us all,” said Woking Mayor, Cllr Will Forster.

Each winner received a glass trophy, certificate, and vouchers including cinema tickets for two people, sponsored by The Ambassadors, and a £20 Woking Shopping gift card, sponsored by Woking Shopping.

For the full story get the 9 May edition of the News & Mail