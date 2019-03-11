By: Editorial Team

Published March 11, 2019

REPRESENTATIVES from all sections of the community gathered at the HG Wells Centre on Saturday night to raise money for a good cause.

YORK ROAD PROJECT: Mel Roth, Cath Stamper, Cherisse and Steve Dealtry

A glamourous swirl of evening dresses and dinner suits caught the eye as people attended the Mayor’s Civic Ball in support of the York Road Project, raising more than £7,254 for the Woking charity which looks after the homeless in the borough.

“It was great to welcome representatives from business, charities, community groups and political life,” said Woking Mayor Cllr Will Forster. “Many thanks to everyone who came along and donated to support the York Road Project, thank you all!”

HOSTS: The Mayor and Mayoress of Woking, Cllr Will Forster and Hannah Thompson

The black-tie event began with a drinks reception in the Griffin Lounge, before the guests enjoyed dinner, entertainment from the Crashing Waiters – which involved everyone present banging out rhythms on various kitchen utensils – and dancing. The evening also included an auction and raffle.

“It’s been a great honour for York Road Project to be the Mayor’s chosen charity during his tenure and the Civic Ball demonstrated the amazing level of support we’ve received from the Woking community,” said Cath Stamper, the charity’s chief executive.

“The Civic Ball was an excellent evening, we were delighted to be there and it helped to further raise the profile of our charity locally,” added Cherisse Dealtry, deputy chief executive.

