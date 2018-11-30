By: Editorial Team

Published November 30, 2018, in Other News

MAYBURY’S Christmas illuminations extravaganza could be heading for a new world record when it lights up the sky on Saturday evening.

Tom Harris calculates that he has so far installed more than 900,000 lights for the display – which easily beats the current record for a residential property.

That is held by a family at LaGrangeville in New York state in the US, with 601,736 lights.

Tom, 24, has invited a Guinness World Records adjudicator to attend the launch of the winter wonderland spectacle at his home at 33 Windsor Way.

The lights, covering the walls, roof, chimney, front garden and fences and even stretched to the trees across road, will be switched on at 7pm on Saturday.

The launch will be accompanied by a firework display and an evening of family attractions and entertainment.

“We are hoping hundreds of people will come along on Saturday,” said Tom, who has been fundraising for charities through Christmas illuminations since he was a pupil at St John the Baptist School in Old Woking.

Tom and his supporters have lined up bands to play live music and run funfair sideshows, a hot food van, and a candyfloss machine.

Children will be able to get their faces painted and receive presents from Father Christmas in his grotto.

There will also be a tombola and a raffle to raise money for Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, the charity which Tom has chosen to support during his annual festive display.

“The proceeds of the launch night will go to the hospice and everyone who comes to see the lights over the Christmas period will be asked to make a donation to the charity,” Tom added.