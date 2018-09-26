By: Vicky

Published September 26, 2018, in Entertainment

ONE of the most respected journalists in the country will be in Surrey for the Guildford Book Festival.

An Evening with Martin Bell: War and The Death of News comes to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford on Sunday 7 October.

The former BBC war correspondent has served as a corporal in a colonial army, been embedded with British forces, gone on missions with Americans and crossed the Suez Canal with the Israelis. He has kept the company of soldiers, warlords, mercenaries and militias, and even attended one of Idi Amin’s weddings.

Drawing on his experiences as a journalist and a soldier, Bell will attempt to explain where we have come from, where we now stand and what we’ve lost in 21st century reporting. Other Guildford Book Festival events include talks by Max Hastings, Kate Mosse, Bernard Cornwell, Kenney Jones, Jo Brand and many others. For more information, visit www.guildfordbookfestival.co.uk.