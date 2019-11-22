By: Editorial Team

Published November 22, 2019, in Entertainment

Reading grungers Marisa and the Moths are heading to Surrey tonight (Thursday 21 November) to launch their self-titled debut album – which is no great surprise as frontwoman Marisa Rodriguez comes from Knaphill.

Marisa Rodriguez, second left, will be playing two dates in Surrey with the Moths

She started putting the band together back in 2017 but gathering the perfect lineup took time and the band played their first gig last year. Since then they’ve recorded the singles, Skin, Slave and Needy in the build-up to their first album, which came out last week.

The Moths kick off their album tour at the Holroyd Arms, Guildford, tonight and then head off to Brighton, London, Harrogate, Workington and Hull before returning to Surrey to appear at the London Stone in Staines on Saturday 7 December. Full details on marisaandthemoths.com