By: Editorial Team

Published September 18, 2019, in Entertainment

LOCAL, national and touring US acts are heading to Woking this month for the Surrey Americana Festival.

IN THE GROOVE – The Mantic Muddlers are among the attractions at the Americana Festival

About 20 acts have been lined up for the event, which will take place at the Fiery Bird on Saturday and Sunday 21 and 22 September.

Among those confirmed are the Mantic Muddlers, Katie Bradley, Dustbowl Sinners, the Will Purdue Band, Phil Coleman, J Lee & The Hoodoo Skulls and Downtown Roundabout.

For tickets details and further information, please visit www.fierybirdvenue.org.uk.

For more details about acts appearing at the festival, see the 19 September edition of the News & Mail