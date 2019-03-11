By: Editorial Team

Published March 11, 2019, in Headlines

A MAN from Sheerwater who bound and gagged an elderly woman before robbing her of jewellery worth around £50,000 has been jailed.

Adrian Kosmider, 25 of Dartmouth Avenue, Sheerwater, broke into a property on Fordbridge Road, Sunbury-on-Thames in the early hours of 16 December 2018 while the victim, aged 82 was sleeping. He pleaded guilty to the offence at Guildford Crown Court on 7 February and was sentenced to eight years in prison on 28 February.

Adrian Kosmider has been jailed for eight years for robbery

He bound and gagged his victim using her own clothes before warning her not to move or make a sound otherwise she would be killed.

The offence had a profound effect on the victim, who feels she has lost her independence.

The victim said in a statement in January: “I feel that since the incident I have physically slowed down significantly. I feel cold at different times and don’t have the confidence I used to have.”

Investigating officer PC Charlotte Irwin said: “This was a truly harrowing experience for the victim and she is still suffering in the aftermath of the attack.

“People have been in her home and her bedroom at night and those places are sacred for anyone.

“I am delighted that he has pleaded guilty to this offence and spared her the anxiety of a full trial.”

The police are still looking for a second person who may have been involved in the robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101 (999 in an emergency) or report it online via http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore quoting reference PR/45180133422.

You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

For more advice on how to keep your property safe, visit:www.surrey.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/residential-burglary/

