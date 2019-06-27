By: Editorial Team

Published June 27, 2019, in Headlines

A MAN has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of an elderly Woking woman who died days after he robbed her in her home.

The robbery was one of a spree of thefts, burglaries and robberies committed by Johnny Brazil at homes occupied mostly by lone elderly women in the Kingfield/Westfield area and also in Epsom over two weekends last summer.

Johnny Brazil has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 84 year old Joyce Burgess

The 26-year-old was caught by forensic evidence from a cigarette butt he threw away in the street, CCTV footage and witness testimony.

On 7 July last year, during the heatwave, Brazil knocked on the door of 84-year-old Joyce Burgess’s home in Loop Road, asking for a glass of water. As Mrs Burgess went to her kitchen, Brazil entered and picked up her handbag. Mrs Burgess struggled with Brazil and suffered significant arm injuries and bruises to her face. She died in hospital on July 10.

Brazil pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter, three of burglary, two of robbery and one of attempted burglary when he appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Friday, June 21.

Joyce Burgess died in hospital after struggling with Brazil

Investigating officer Detective Constable Alexis Batty said: “Johnny Brazil is now rightfully behind bars for what he did, having caused the death of Joyce Burgess following his callous robbery and attack on her in her home.

“Having been admitted to hospital following the attack, she showed positive signs of recovery before tragically suffering a heart attack two days later brought on by what had happened.

“Brazil is simply an opportunistic thief who showed no moral boundaries whatsoever in preying on clearly vulnerable victims and in Mrs Burgess’ case leaving her with significant injuries. It is heart-breaking that it was all for the sake of her handbag containing personal items and a small amount of cash.”

Brazil will be sentenced on August 9.

For the full story, get the 27 June edition of the News & Mail