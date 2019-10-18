By: Editorial Team

BIG-HEARTED members of the community splashed out on Sunday to raise funds for charity at the Woking Rotary Swimathon.

Woking Mayor Cllr Beryl Hunwicks with Steve Henderson, commercial director of Trident Honda, Ben Flude, Woking Rotary Club president, and teams from the Marist School and Trident Honda

More than 300 people took the plunge to help the event, which has raised more than £150,000 in the last 11 years.

The Woking Hospice Mermaids, Lyn Hine, Kerry Bennett, Rhona Byrne, Gill Matthews and Heidi Vinson

The event is open to teams of up to six swimmers, who swim for a total of 55 minutes between them in their own lane, with each member getting sponsorship for the team.

Organiser Terry Smith said: “This year we are supporting more charities – the Mayor’s charities, Your Sanctuary and Women’s Support Centre, Woking and Sam Beare Hospice, Transform Housing & Support, Horsell Village School (Outdoor learner-centre), Samber (Riding For the disabled), Woking Street Angels and Woking Shop Mobility.”

