By: Editorial Team

Published October 18, 2019, in Woking Business

PROPERTY consultants Vail Williams LLP are marketing a number of suites at the One Crown Square office block in Woking town centre, ranging from 312sq ft to 1,618sq ft.

The refurbished building, formerly known as Crown House, has been home to Vail Williams itself since 2018. The other occupiers include SMA Technologies, BLG Development Finance and Haier Appliances UK.

They benefit from a range of amenities including a concierge service, a refurbished reception area, meeting rooms, superfast broadband and wifi connections, together with communal tea points, secure cycle parking and showers.

QUALITY WORKSPACE – The remodelled reception area at One Crown Square

There is an onsite café and Fitness Space will shortly be fitting out a gym in the former RBS branch premises on the ground floor.

Vail Williams surveyor Elliot McNish said: “Opportunities of this quality are hard to come by in Woking. With a broad range of office suites available for start-ups, as well as more established businesses, One Crown Square offers high quality refurbished office accommodation on flexible terms to meet the evolving needs of today’s occupier.

“As tenants in the building ourselves, we speak from experience when we say this is a great place to locate your business.”

Vail Williams has been appointed to market office space by McKay Securities, which bought the building in 2014 and has since undertaken an extensive rolling refurbishment. There is now a total of 6,226sq ft available to let.

More information about the property can be found at www.onecrownsquare.com.