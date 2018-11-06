By: Editorial Team

Published November 6, 2018, in Sport

WOKING boss Alan Dowson praised his side’s character from coming back to draw 2-2 with Chippenham Town last Saturday.

A late stoppage time goal from Jamaica international footballer Jamar Loza was enough to give the cards a share of the points at Hardenhuish Park and maintain the charge on Billericay Town at the top of the National League South table.

After a relatively uneventful first half, it was the hosts who got their noses in front just eight minutes before the break. And one goal soon became two nine minutes after the interval, when indecision at the heart of the Woking defence from a long throw enabled Karnell Chambers to capitalise again to double the hosts’ tally.

Woking were thrown a lifeline when Nuno Felix fouled Toby Edser in the box. It paved the way for Loza to pull a goal back for the visitors from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining.

With The Cards increasingly on top, an equaliser looked inevitable; so when Loza’s cross was deflected into the net to make it 2-2 two minutes into stoppage time, The Bluebirds were in meltdown.

“I was disappointed with the two soft goals we conceded; however, I thought we played well and probably could have won the game had we taken a couple of other chances,” Dowson told the News & Mail.

“All in all, I was pleased with the players’ attitude and the character they showed to come back to draw 2-2,” added Dowson.

