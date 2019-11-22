By: Editorial Team

Published November 22, 2019, in Entertainment

It’s nearly 10 years ago the Lovely Music Night was started with the aim of bringing great original live acoustic music to Woking.

It was designed to be a platform for new music and a great night out for lovers of live music and creativity. Having been hosted in several venues over the years, it is now to be based at the Fiery Bird, which has renamed its monthly acoustic sessions as the Lovely Music Night to celebrate becoming a permanent venue.

Claudia Stark

This month’s session on Tuesday (26 Nov) will feature Claudia Stark and Zach Johnson, who are both known for their solo work but have recently been collaborating, resulting a new EP this month.

Joining them will be The Grand Old Uke of Dork, Taylor’s House and Rebecca Jayne.