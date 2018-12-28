By: Editorial Team

Published December 28, 2018, in Other News

THERE was plenty of good cheer at The Garibaldi pub in Knaphill, when Neil Gardener claimed his prize for voting in the People’s Choice category of the Best Bar None awards.

The BBN scheme recognises premises in Woking that are great places for all residents of the borough to enjoy an evening out.

Those who cast a vote for a local establishment as part of the News & Mail’s People’s Choice award were entered into a free prize draw to win a weekend away for two in a luxury hotel in Dartmoor National Park or a runner-up prize of £100 of vouchers to spend in any two Best Bar None award winning pubs of their choice.

Chris Norrington, Woking Council’s BBN project manager, Tom Harding from Asahi UK, winner Neil Gardener, The Garibaldi landlord Martin Durrad,News & Mail editor Mark Miseldine

First prize was won by Janine Cressey of Knaphill, with Neil as runner-up. He said he would split his winnings between an evening at Cellar Magneval and an evening at The Garibaldi, where he received his prize.

The Knaphill pub received three gold plaques at the recent BBN awards night and Neil, who lives in Goldsworth Park, has been a regular there for more than 20 years.

“It just is one of the best pubs in Woking,” he said. “Everyone is friendly, the food is good and there’s always a good atmosphere. It’s a proper pub.”

For more information about Woking Best Bar None, visit www.wokingbbn.co.uk.