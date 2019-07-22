By: Editorial Team

Published July 22, 2019, in Headlines

A KNAPHILL woman is working to raise money for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices charity by losing 10 stone.

Niki Handover, who has lived in the village all her life, previously lost 14 stone following a strict diet plan and exercise regime for 18 months between 2008 and 2010.

Niki Handover aims to lose 10 stone in a year

Niki has been inspired to repeat her feat of a decade ago by raising money for the hospices.

This time, she is aiming to lose 10 stone and will then take stock and possibly go for another two.

Niki in 2008, after her original weight loss effort

“The exercise is the hard part – I feel like a fat duck!” she said. “The dieting is the easy bit, as I’ve done it before and I’m not craving anything.”

Niki will be regularly weighed at the hospice building in Goldsworth Park and her first aim is to lose six stone by December. “Realistically, the 10 stone should take me about a year,” she added.

Anyone wanting to donate to the hospices through Niki’s weight-loss challenge should visit the Alan Greenwood & Sons offices, where they can donate cash or send a cheque to the charity with the reference “Niki’s Slimathon” written on the back of the cheque.

“I am also going to donate for every pound I lose,” Niki said.

For the full story get the 18 July edition of the News & Mail